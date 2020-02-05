BBC Faces Backlash After It Confuses Between Two Black Female MPs, Issues Apology

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a major goof-up yet again confused two black female lawmakers for one another, after it labelled Labour MP Marsha de Cordova as her colleague Dawn Butler. The channel broadcasted the video of Cordova speaking in the House of Commons but identified the lawmaker as Butler, who is also a candidate for Labour’s deputy leadership.

Butler posted an image of the broadcast saying she loves Cordova but they are ‘two different people’. The blunder created another diversity row as the channel has a reputation for making similar mistakes in the past.

.@BBCNews @BBCPolitics I love my sister @MarshadeCordova but we are two different people. Marsha is amazing and deserves to be called by her own name. Diversity in the workplace matters it also helps to avoid making simple mistakes like this. pic.twitter.com/pXyrGKJ4hZ — (((Dawn Butler))) (@DawnButlerBrent) February 3, 2020

Netizens also pointed out the mistake and accused the channel of being racially insensitive. “I'm a white woman and I am offended, can't imagine how you two ladies must feel! This isn't the first time, or even the second time, that the BBC has wrongly identified a BAME person, it's not a mere mistake, it's too blatant to be called that,” commented a user.

I'm a white woman and I am offended, can't imagine how you two ladies must feel! This isn't the first time, or even the second time, that the BBC has wrongly identified a BAME person, it's not a mere mistake, it's too blatant to be called that. — macheather (@FarlaneTeri) February 4, 2020

Confused LeBron James with Kobe Bryant

BBC Parliament issued an apology for the mistake and said that they sometimes incorrectly identify MPs at the moment when they stand to speak. But this is not the first time that the channel has confused two black persons. Last month, the BBC showed footage of basketball player LeBron James to illustrate legendary Kobe Bryant’s death.

Deeply unfortunate mix up from BBC. They got two big, Black men confused and featured Lebron James instead of late Kobe Bryant in this news segment. This only adds to our collective grief at this time. Has a correction and apology been issued yet? Shame. pic.twitter.com/jCUejPKWc4 — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) January 26, 2020

BCC journalist Paul Royall apologised for mistaking Kobe Bryant with LeBron James and said that it fell below their “usual standards” of the programme.

In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) January 26, 2020



