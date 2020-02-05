Union Budget
BBC Faces Backlash After It Confuses Between Two Black Female MPs, Issues Apology

Rest of the World News

The BBC in a major embarrassment confused between two black female lawmakers after it labelled Labour MP Marsha de Cordova as her colleague Dawn Butler.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
BBC

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a major goof-up yet again confused two black female lawmakers for one another, after it labelled Labour MP Marsha de Cordova as her colleague Dawn Butler. The channel broadcasted the video of Cordova speaking in the House of Commons but identified the lawmaker as Butler, who is also a candidate for Labour’s deputy leadership.

Butler posted an image of the broadcast saying she loves Cordova but they are ‘two different people’. The blunder created another diversity row as the channel has a reputation for making similar mistakes in the past.

Netizens also pointed out the mistake and accused the channel of being racially insensitive. “I'm a white woman and I am offended, can't imagine how you two ladies must feel! This isn't the first time, or even the second time, that the BBC has wrongly identified a BAME person, it's not a mere mistake, it's too blatant to be called that,” commented a user.

Read: 'Fantastic Beasts': A Natural History, New Upcoming Show To Air On BBC

Confused LeBron James with Kobe Bryant

BBC Parliament issued an apology for the mistake and said that they sometimes incorrectly identify MPs at the moment when they stand to speak. But this is not the first time that the channel has confused two black persons. Last month, the BBC showed footage of basketball player LeBron James to illustrate legendary Kobe Bryant’s death.

Read: BBC Show Gets Photobombed By Dog Riding On Bike, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

BCC journalist Paul Royall apologised for mistaking Kobe Bryant with LeBron James and said that it fell below their “usual standards” of the programme.


Read: BBC Reverses Sanctioning Indian-origin Naga Munchetty Amid Backlash

Read: Human Beings Are Flawed And The BBC-Munchetty Episode Tells Us Why

Published:
COMMENT
