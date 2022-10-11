Beat The Heat: How Dubai Workers Are Using A Wearable Device To Avoid Heat Exposure

A wearable device has come to the aid of several aluminum smelter workers in Dubai as they work under the scorching sun. At Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), 50 employees sport a wearable device that tackles excessive heat, as a part of a trial that is scheduled to end later this month.

According to a report by CNN, employees at the smelter, who usually work in temperatures as high as 950 degrees Celsius, start their workday by putting on safety shoes, goggles, and temperature-proof overalls. A device by American company Kenzen is the latest addition to their ensembles, which they place around their upper arm. The device, which has a band and a thin panel, comprises sensors that monitor an individual’s skin temperature, sweat level, heart rate, and activity level. The device aims to prevent the user from overheating and notifies him/her to take a break in order to avoid the onset of heat exhaustion.

How does the device prevent heat exhaustion?

The device is also connected to computer systems, and in the case of EGA workers, managers of the facility are able to access the temperature data of employees to avoid safety incidents. “If there’s a potential safety incident or an individual who needs an intervention, they (the supervisors) are given just the data to be able to intervene, nothing more,” Kyle Hubregtse, Kenzen’s vice president of commercial operations, told CNN.

Kenzen launched the high-tech device in May 2020 and since then, it has collaborated with several industries from around the world, including construction, mining, firefighting, and manufacturing companies.