Beginning Of The End? Scientists Worry As Ice Levels Drop To Record Lows In Antarctica

Plunging deeper into climate crisis, Antarctic sea ice experienced record low levels for the second time in two years by dropping to merely 737,000 square miles (1.91 million square kilometers) on February 13, as per the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Exactly a year ago, the levels fell to 741,000 square miles (1.92 million square kilometers).

These two years are significant indicators of worsening climate change and its impact on the region, as they are the only time that levels of sea ice have dipped lower than 2 million square kilometers since 1978, when satellites began recording data. It’s “not just ‘barely a record low. It’s on a very steep downward trend," Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CNN.

The Antarctic sea ice has experienced an unstable trajectory, unlike the Arctic, where the rate of the loss has been consistently on a downward path. This is because the two cold regions are very different in nature. While the Arctic is an ocean with continents situated all around it, Antarctica is continent that is surrounded by the ocean, which allows sea ice to grow outward.

What are the probable reasons behind the low sea ice levels?

The ice of the two regions also varies, with Antarctic ice often being thinner than that of the Arctic. The latest two record lows have left scientists worried, with some wondering if this is the "beginning of the end." “The question is, has climate change reached Antarctica? Is this the beginning of the end? Will the sea ice disappear for good in the coming years in the summer?” said Christian Haas, head of the Sea Ice Physics Research Section at Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute.

The steep drop in sea ice levels can be attributed to a number of reasons such as ocean currents, ocean heat, and winds. In the Antarctic, air temperatures have been warmer than usual, and about 1.5 degree Celsius above the average. Furthermore, westerly winds in the region, known as the Southern Annular Mode, are known to pump warm air. Some experts believe that heat trapped underneath the ocean might be the reason why the ice is melting. “Basically, you’re getting heat stirred into the upper layer [of water] around the Antarctic,” Scambos said, adding that if this is truly the case, “then that has big implications for the stability of the Antarctic ice sheet.”