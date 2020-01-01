The Debate
'Beginning Vs End Of Decade' Meme Trend Takes The Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

As a decade has ended and the world has entered 2020, netizens took over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning vs end of the decade' pictures.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beginning

As a decade has ended and the world has entered a new year, netizens in the past ten years have witnessed many major celebrity events, including two royal weddings and multiple Kardashian/Jenner babies. However, the transformation of celebrities from 2010 to 2019 left internet users in total shock. Netizens have taken over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning of the Decade Vs End of the Decade' tweets which reflect their success as well as the change they went through. The tweet format has gone viral and is also very similar to '10-year challenge'. 

'Beginning vs End of Decade' memes

READ: US First Lady Melania Trump's New Year Resolution Is 'Peace In The World' 

READ: PM Modi Extends Wishes To People On New Year 2020

READ: New Year 2020: New York Rings In New Decade With Fireworks, Live Performances

READ: London Fireworks See In The New Year With A Bang

Published:
