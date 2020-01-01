'Beginning Vs End Of Decade' Meme Trend Takes The Internet By Storm

As a decade has ended and the world has entered a new year, netizens in the past ten years have witnessed many major celebrity events, including two royal weddings and multiple Kardashian/Jenner babies. However, the transformation of celebrities from 2010 to 2019 left internet users in total shock. Netizens have taken over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning of the Decade Vs End of the Decade' tweets which reflect their success as well as the change they went through. The tweet format has gone viral and is also very similar to '10-year challenge'.

'Beginning vs End of Decade' memes

@ArianaGrande



In the beginning The end of the

of the decade VS of the decade



Still dancing to Christmas songs🤍 pic.twitter.com/WqB1EBQlB8 — Aphrodites._Angels (@AphroditesAnge1) December 30, 2019

natalie portman natalie portman

at the beginning at the end of

of the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/OovWMxap6j — rose the hat (@blackswnn) December 2, 2019

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez

at the beginning at the end of

of the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/Zzs7kclKTw — Baddies. (@baddiesexplicit) December 1, 2019

Zendaya at the beginning of the decade

V

Zendaya at the end of the decade #TwitterMomentOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/UHLKlMGGmN — dork THEE hermit (@Fantasy2Realit3) December 2, 2019

camila cabello camila cabello

at the beginning at the end

of this decade of this decade pic.twitter.com/aIHc5V18kZ — sebastian (@lovingcmila) December 21, 2019

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus

at the Grammy at the Grammy

Awards Beginning awards at the end of

of the Decade the decade pic.twitter.com/BL7BCc2mht — Robbie 💥 (@sheisMC23) December 30, 2019

kylie jenner



beginning end

of the decade of the decade pic.twitter.com/3RipasDNuc — otav (@kyliesbirkins) December 2, 2019

Justin and Hailey at the beginning of the decade and the end of the decade 💍💘🥺 they deserve this happiness @justinbieber @haileybieber pic.twitter.com/DdBau8tuCT — Kasey 🌻 (@Kasbieber1) December 27, 2019

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

at the beginning at the end

of the decade of the decade pic.twitter.com/GRw8beJd08 — chynna | lover fest east n1 (@soitgoeschynna) December 31, 2019

Kacey Musgraves at the beginning of the decade vs Kacey at the end of the decade. pic.twitter.com/04uVumuijf — ѕpαce cowɢιrl (@kaceymthreads) December 22, 2019

Nicki Minaj at the beginning of this decade vs at the end of this decade. 👑 pic.twitter.com/D48s2iQklR — ROHAT 💥 (@RohatZolanski) December 1, 2019

