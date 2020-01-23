Beijing Cancels Large-scale Lunar New Year Events Over Virus Fears: Reports

Beijing has cancelled large scale lunar new year events amid the fears of a mysterious virus that has spread across the country killing 17 and affecting hundreds, according to the reports on January 23. The large scale events include traditional temple fairs, as per the state-run media reports.

Two more cities in China's Hubei province said they have incorporated travel bans after the coronavirus infected hundreds of people in its main centre, the province's capital city of Wuhan. Thousands of people are planning to travel home for the Lunar New Year to celebrate the festival this weekend while the authorities try to prevent it from spreading further.

Wuhan under effective quarantine

China placed its city, Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus under effective quarantine on January 23 with trains and flights suspended, subways halted and large events called off as doctors with their full-body protective gear treat the patients. It is a drastic step taken by the government to prevent the contagious disease that has reportedly killed 17, affected hundreds and reached other countries.

The authorities in Wuhan, a major transport hub with seafood market suspended public buses and subways and ordered that the residents should not leave the city of 11 million people "without any proper reasons".

Over 570 people infected

Over 570 people have been reportedly infected with the virus across China and the move is aimed at "effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee the people's health and safety", the circular said according to a Chinese news agency. The decision was taken amid hundreds of people are travelling across China for the Lunar New Year holiday, that starts on Friday.

The city's tourism and culture department cancelled all group tours until February 8, as per the reports. The mayor of the city of Wuhan in China has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday that witnesses the largest annual migration of the citizens.

