Amid Coronavirus Scare, Beijing Confirms Universal Studios Will Be Open To Public In 2021

The much-awaited Universal Studios Beijing is expected to open in May 2021 as per schedule despite the grim situation in the country with the outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19. A Beijing official, at a news briefing, confirmed that there won’t be a delay in the opening of the Universal Studios which is being developed by Universal Beijing Resort.

According to a press release, the construction work is progressing in a smooth manner and nearly half of the construction has been completed, with the main structure already completed. While the attraction equipment including rides and other facilities is now in the installation phase, Universal Studios Grand Hotel, NUO Resort Hotel, Universal CityWalk Beijing and parking garages have already been capped.

The Universal Beijing Resort has utilised several technological innovations during the construction, including the application of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology while building parking structures. BIM technology allowed for a digitalized process from planning to execution and reducing the construction cost.

The major highlight has been the green construction by reducing the floating dust generated during construction work through various measures. According to the Universal Beijing Resort, nearly 400 million yuan has been spent for dust control.

Read: Taylor Swift Inks Publishing Deal With Universal Music Group After Big Machine Controversy

In 2019, Universal Beijing Resort went for a strategic partnership with the Alibaba Group to use smart technology, cloud solution programs and digitalized platforms. It will employ facial recognition technologies to create a next-generation theme-park to apparently provide a seamless experience throughout every stage of the guests’ journey.

“The partnership will not only significantly improve visitor experience but also promote the digital innovation of theme parks and resorts,” said UBR in a statement.

Read: Universal Might Be Producing The Next 'Lego Movie' As Part Of An Exclusive Partnership

Full 5G network coverage

Universal Beijing Resort has developed a flexible and scalable IT management system to support the park’s regular operations and will implement full 5G network coverage, as a pilot platform for 5G infrastructure. In May 2019, the official recruitment website of the Universal Beijing Resort went live which officially kicked off the talent recruitment and training processes for the 14,000 job openings that will be created by the time phase one gets launched.

Read: Rihanna CONFIRMS That She's Making New Music With A Still From The Recording Studio

Read: Sony's Amy Pascal Reveals How She Convinced The Big Studio To Make 'Little Women'

(With inputs from agencies)