Beijing Olympics: Tibetan Leader Says Games Should Not Be Allowed In 'repressive China'

A day before the Bejing Winter Olympics 2022 commenced on Friday, the leader of the Global Alliance for Tibetans and Persecuted Minorities, on February 3, condemned the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to hold the multi-sports event in China, ANI reported. While speaking during an event in London on February 3, Tibetan leader Tsering Tsampa said the Winter Olympics should not be held in repressive China where gross human rights violations are taking place. During his speech, he said the Olympics should not have been awarded to a regime that persecutes its own people.

Notably, the leader was pointing fingers towards the draconian laws imposed by Beijing on minority communities and the people of Tibet. According to him, the Xi Jingping regime is using this international sporting event for its own political gains, both within China and worldwide.

"This international sporting event should only be held in a place or a country, where people enjoy equality, where universal human rights are respected, where human dignity is preserved and where people can freely exercise their freedom of speech, without fear," ANI quoted the Tibetan leader as saying during the event.

US House Speaker Pelosi urges athletes not to anger ‘ruthless’ Chinese Govt

Earlier on Thursday, United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested US players not to take the risk of angering the 'ruthless' Chinese administration. While speaking at the event, she slammed the International Olympic Committee for organising the multi-sports event in a country that violates human rights and promotes genocides. She said the IOC turned a blind eye to Beijing's human rights violations. It is pertinent to mention here that the US and other Western countries have been long criticising the Communist government for treating Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups inhumanely. However, Beijing on several occasions denied allegations of human rights abuses.

While speaking at the event, Pelosi said it is the moral duty of the US to speak against human rights violations anywhere. "If we do not speak out against human rights violations in China, because of commercial interests, we will lose all moral authority to speak out against human rights violations anywhere. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless," New York Post quoted Pelosi as saying.

Earlier, while countering the allegations, China blamed US President Joe Biden for violating the "Olympic spirit" by not letting the diplomatic representatives attend the mega event. According to an AP report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the US is reacting out of ideological indifferences and rumours.

(With agency inputs, Image: @etrparty/Twitter)