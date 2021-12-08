Beijing Winter Olympics: 78% Of Canadians In Favour Of Boycotting Event, States Survey

Amid the ongoing debate over the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games 2022 by the Canadian administration, nearly four out of five Canadians, or 78% have supported some form of boycott of the event, as per Angus Reid Institute. Recent research findings from a survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI), which is a non-profit, non-partisan public polling organisation, stated that more than half of those questioned, ie, 53% has favoured president Justin Trudeau's government following the United States in taking the same action, by refusing any diplomatic presence in Beijing.

As per a release from ARI, the majority of respondents which comprises nearly 40%, wanted Canadian athletes to boycott the Olympics, while 37% of the comparable proportion wanted Canadian supporters to boycott the games. Meanwhile, ARI also revealed that a great majority of people continue to hold a negative view of the country. This equates to 84% of those polled.

Canada in talks with allies over possible diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Furthermore, a foreign affairs official informed the media on Monday, December 6, that Canada is in talks with its partners and allies over a possible diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. According to Canadian broadcaster CTV, pressure has been building on Canada to commit to a diplomatic boycott, just after the US's diplomatic boycott.

"Canada remains deeply disturbed by the troubling reports of human rights violations in China," said Christelle Chartrand, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, in a statement to CTV. The spokesperson went on to say that the US decision has been conveyed to the nation, and they will continue to debate on this matter.

In addition to this, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole stated earlier on Sunday that Canada has already been discussing options with domestic and global Olympic committee authorities to find a middle ground between expressing Canada's "profound displeasure" with China's behaviour as well as respecting athletes' right to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, officials from the Biden administration would not attend the winter games to protest Chinese President Xi Jinping's communist administration's human rights violations against the ethnic minority Uyghurs.

