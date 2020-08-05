Beirut Blast Damage Extends Over Half Of City, Up To 300,000 Left Homeless: Governor

The damage due to the explosion in Beirut’s portside warehouse extended over half of Lebanon’s capital and up to 300,000 have been left homeless, said city’s governor on August 5. Marwan Abboud said that the cost of damage from the blast is over $3 billion, as it has severely damaged buildings and establishments in the city.

The governor had earlier said that the explosion reminded him of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Japanese cities that were bombed by the US during World War II. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Abboud said that firefighters were present at the scene to douse the fire but went missing after the massive blast.

“It resembles to what happened in Japan, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s what [it] reminds me of. In my life, I haven’t seen destruction on this scale," he said.

The explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital and brought the city to a standstill for a moment, severely damaging buildings and establishments. Video footages shared on social media showed a huge ball of fire rising from the ground with orange-coloured clouds over the port. Windows shattered and ceilings collapsed due to the shock waves of the blast.

Over 100 dead

Lebanese Red Cross said that at least 100 people have lost their lives and more than 4000 have left injured in the massive explosion the shook Beirut on August 4. George Kettaneh, the head of the Red Cross, added that the death toll could further rise and the organisation was coordinating with the government to manage the dead bodies since the hospitals are overwhelmed.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in agricultural fertilizers and bombs, had been stored for years in a Beirut portside warehouse without safety measures. He called for an investigation into the disastrous incident, with the results released within five days.

"What happened today will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price," he said.

(Image: AP)