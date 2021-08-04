Beirut Marks A Year Since Port Blasts With Grief & Wrath Alike; UN Offers Humanitarian Aid

Beirut marked its one-year anniversary of its cataclysmic blast on Wednesday, August 4, emphasising grief over the casualties as well as rage about the impunity for those responsible at a time when the country's economy was already in ruins. On August 4, 2020, just after 6:00 pm, a haphazardly saved stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded along with the port, leaving large stretches of Beirut looking like a conflict zone. At the very least, 214 individuals were killed in one among the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history, and whole neighbourhoods were levelled. The nation's psyche was irreparably damaged, and the nation's financial abyss was widened.

On the day of the anniversary, when greater than half of the country lives under the poverty line, the former colonial power France will host a conference co-sponsored by the UN to support humanitarian assistance. President Emmanuel Macron is hoping to collect $350 million in donations for his campaign.

Prayers, Ceremonies, to be held in memory of the deceased

There are vigils, prayers, ceremonies, and marches planned by the families of those who died in the blast that was felt as far away as Cyprus. People killed in the blast included port workers, firefighters, commuters, and residents who were lacerated by supersonic glass fragments.

However, the shock of last year's tragedy has given way to anger, which has only grown with each passing day that the crime goes unpunished. In order to avoid prosecution, the nation's already reviled political class has hidden behind its declared immunity, stalling the investigation at every turn.

On Monday, relatives of victims of the blast called on authorities to reinstate immunity within three days, saying they intend to "break bones" during protests to come. “We are done with routine and peaceful demonstrations… beware of our anger,” Ibrahim Hoteit, a spokesman for the families, confirmed this.