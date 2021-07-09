Belarus Government Blocks Top Newspaper, Detains Journalists Amid Media Crackdown

The Belarusian government on July 8 blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained several of its journalists. According to AP, Belarus’ Information Ministry said that it blocked Nasha Niva’s website after the Prosecutor General's office had accused it of posting unspecified unlawful information. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) said that the authorities conducted searches at Nasha Niva's offices and detained its chief editor Yahor Martsinovich and editor Andrey Skurko and searched their apartments.

According to reports, Nasha Niva, which was founded in 1906, is the oldest and the most authoritative Belarusian media outlet. Its online audience exceeds 100,000. While speaking to the media outlet a Nasha Niva journalist, Аrtsem Harbatsevich, likened the crackdown to the authorities’ earlier action against another top independent news portal, Tut.by, which similarly saw its website blocked and journalists detained in May.

“It's a crackdown on the editorial office in the worst Soviet-era tradition,” Harbatsevich told The Associated Press.

Crackdown on independent media

It is worth mentioning that both Nasha Niva and Tut.by covered months of protests against Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, which were triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged. The authorities responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have also been either jailed or forced to leave the country.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the election, fled the country after the vote under official pressure. On Thursday she said, “The regime is so much afraid of the truth that it blocks all independent media, denies accreditation to foreign journalists, shuts editorial offices, blocks editorials and puts editors behind bars. They hope that if they abduct journalists and close media outlets people will forget about falsifications, violence and repressions by the regime. But our memory and the truth are stronger than that”.

Blocking Nasha Niva’s website is the latest move in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation. The EU and the US have responded to the crackdown by slapping Belarus with sanctions. They have imposed new, tougher restrictions after Belarus diverted a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. Overall, 27 Belarusian journalists are currently in custody, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial, according to the BAJ. The association said that Nasha Niva journalists are accused of organizing mass disturbances and actions violating public order - charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years.

(With inputs from AP)