Belarus' Lukashenko Affirms 'strong' Ties With China; Slams West's Intervention In Taiwan

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he believes Minsk will develop "strongly" with the cooperation of ally China, adding that expanding ties with China "is a priority" for Belarus' foreign policy. Speaking during a meeting with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, also the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Lukashenko noted that Belarus is looking forward to enhancing the working relationship with Beijing, Minsk-based BelTA news agency reported. Belarusian leader, Russia's steadfast ally, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit.

"We wish you success. This is our pragmatism. Since if China is strong, our Belarus will be strong and will develop," the Belarusian head of state told China's Prime Minister Keqiang at the meeting.

'You follow your own path': Lukashenko to Chinese PM Keqiang

Lukashenko also congratulated the Chinese side for the success of the Congress of the Communist Party of China. "We've all been monitoring the situation, this Congress, very closely. We pay attention to the situation that is unfolding in the international arena," the Belarusian leader said. "And we congratulate you on moving forward calmly, and thoughtfully. You follow your own path, you are not disturbing anyone and you are not reacting to petty stings against China, which is fully in line with the spirit and character of the Chinese people," he furthermore stressed. Lukashenko, like Russia, pledged to strengthen ties with Beijing's leadership amid the Western boycott and EU sanctions on his country in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Expanding ties with China has been a foreign policy priority for us. Thanks to joint efforts, the notion of ‘a comprehensive strategic partnership’ has acquired a special meaning in relations between Belarus and China," BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Minsk further berated the United States' intervention on matters relating to the self-administered island Taiwan's democratic standing as he said: "We condemn activities aimed at escalating tensions around Taiwan." Lukashenko affirmed the One-China principle, calling for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, adding that he "strongly opposes foreign interference in China’s internal affairs." Belarus will continue to support China on key regional issues, including "Xinjiang, the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan," Russia's President, Vladimir Putin ally, noted. "We highly appreciate close strategic cooperation with your country on the international stage. Our countries have always supported each other on key issues on the global agenda," the Belarusian leader emphasized.