Belarus NGO Accuses Lukashenko-led Govt Of 'planned Operation' For Vitaly Shishov's Murder

The Belarusian House in Ukraine, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that assists the people who have fled the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the government of a “planned operation” after its director Vitali Shishov was found dead in Kyiv on August 3. As per reports, the group said in a message on Telegram, “There is no doubt that this is a planned operation of the security forces to liquidate a person truly dangerous for the Belarusian regime.”

“Vitali was under surveillance and [Ukrainian] police were notified. We had been warned on several occasions, both by local sources and by people in Belarus of the possibility of all kinds of provocations up to and including 'kidnapping and liquidation,'" the NGO added.

Shishov, 26, who was forced to flee to Ukraine last year after taking part in the anti-government demonstrations in Gomel, southern Belarus and Belarus House said that he was “actively opposing” the authorities. Further, in an interview with the Euro News, Peter Zalmayev, Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative said, “Vitaly was part of a large and growing community of political exiles in Ukraine, there are probably a few hundred very active in Kyiv alone.”

He reportedly added, “There are estimates that the number of Belarusians who have fled to Ukraine over political repression is 3,000 - 5,000.” As per the report, Shishov and Zalmayev had met last week and was even planning to have him on the weekly TV programme he hosts in Ukraine on Thursday. Following Shishov being found hanged in one of Kyiv’s park’s on Tuesday, the Ukrainian police have opened a murder investigation.

Shishov went missing on August 2

Before his body was discovered, Shishov went missing on August 2 while out jogging, as per the Belarus House. Ukrainian Police said in a statement that his mobile phone along with other personal belongings was removed from the scene. Meanwhile, citing friends of the activist, Human Rights Group Viasna said on Telegram that Shishov had previously been followed by “unknown people” while jogging recently. Zalmayev told Euro News said that he had a jogging routine every day which is why it was easy to learn his movements.

IMAGE: AP

