Belarus Olympic Athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, Who Sought Refuge In Japan, Is 'safe': BSSF

Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya on August 1 said that she was “safe” and under police protection in Japan after claiming that her country had forced her to leave the Tokyo Olympics. According to a statement on Telegram published by the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an organisation that supports opposition athletes, Timanovskaya said that she is safe and the officials are in the process of deciding where she is going to spend the night. The 24-year-old athlete’s statement comes after she was being taken to the airport against her will on Sunday to board a flight back home to Belarus after she publicly spoke about the “negligence” against the Olympic games coaches.

Tsimanouskaya was due to finish the women’s 200 meters when she had complained about the coaches and their careless practices. In a now-deleted social media post, Tsimanouskaya had criticised Belarus's athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice. "It turns out our great bosses as always decided everything for us," she had said on her Instagram stories that are no longer available.

In a separate post, Tsimanouskaya then said that she wouldn't have "reacted so harshly if I had been told in advance, explained the whole situation and asked if I was able to run 400 metres”. "But they decided to do everything behind my back," she added. The BSSF then said that Belarus officials had tried to “deport” the 24-year-old, following which she sought assistance from the Japanese police at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

In an official statement Sunday, Belarusian Olympic Committee stated that the unanimous decision was reached to dismiss the Belarusian player from the Olympics. The authorities cited the reason for dismissal as Tsimanouskaya’s “emotional” and “psychological state” as they alleged that the player wasn’t fit for continuing her participation in the global game.

IOC to determine next steps

However, speaking through the BSSF, Timanovskaya said that claim was "not true" and said she had not been examined by doctors. According to AP, an activist group supporting Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. The group said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

In a tweet later, the IOC said, “The IOC and Tokyo 2020 have spoken to Krystsina Tsymanouskaya directly tonight. She is with the authorities at Haneda airport and is currently accompanied by a staff member of Tokyo 2020. She has told us that she feels safe.” It continued, “ The IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue their conversations with Krystsina Tsymanouskaya and the authorities to determine the next steps in the upcoming days”.

The IOC stated that it was seeking clarification from Belarussian officials about Tsymanouskaya's deportation. Belarusian sprinter had earlier bagged two medals, a gold in the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy, and a silver in the 100m and 200m sprints, and has competed in a total of nine international competitions, according to the reports. She had stood second in the 100m race at the 2017 European U23 Championships organized in Poland. But after she criticized the Belarus Olympics Committee, the country's leading media channels labelled her as someone "lacking team spirit." It is being reported that she is apparently "scared" to go back home. Correspondents on the scene were speculating that the player would be seeking asylum in Europe.

(Image: AP)



