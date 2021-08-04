Belarus Olympic Sprinter Flies To Vienna Instead Of Direct Flight To Warsaw

Belarus’ Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Japan on a flight bound for Vienna on August 4 and was expected to head to Poland where she was offered a humanitarian visa. The 24-year-old was expected to take a direct flight to Warsaw but the plan was reportedly switched at the last minute. Tsimanouskaya boarded the flight at Narita airport outside Tokyo after travelling from the Polish embassy where she spent the past two nights following the stunning claims that her team tried to force her to return home after she denounced the administration and her coaches.

As per the report, the Belarusian athlete declined to speak with reporters at the airport before boarding the flight which took off shortly after 11 AM local time (0200 GMT). On August 2, she was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after the 24-year-old sprinter refused to fly home from Tokyo on August 1. The Polish foreign office reportedly confirmed Tsimanouskaya getting a visa after she claimed that her team was trying to force her on board the plane against her wish on Sunday, 1 August 2021. Subsequently, the Belarusian sprinter also sought protection from Japanese police on Monday and travelled to Poland’s embassy in Tokyo.

As per reports, the 24-year-old athlete arrived in the building in Japan’s capital in an unmarked silver van and met with officials. Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Tsimanouskaya was in “direct contact” with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. Vadim Krivosheyev, an activist with the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, said Tsimanouskaya boarded the flight to Austria on the advice of Polish authorities, as per the Associated Press report.

Krivosheyev told AP, "The decision to change the route and fly to Vienna was made by the Polish side for security reasons." After landing in Vienna, the 24-year-old is expected to reach Warsaw later on Wednesday.

When did the standoff begin?

As per reports, the present standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya denounced the management of the team by Belarusian officials. Her remarks triggered a massive backlash in state-run media in the country against Tsimanouskaya who was in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. Eventually, she refused to board the plane to Belarus where she feared for her safety under the autocratic regime of Alexander Lukashenko which recently faced accusations of diverting planes to arrest a dissident journalist with a fake bomb threat.

While criticising the management, Tsimanouskaya said on Instagram that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never participated in the event. Shortly after, the sprinter then rushed to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and sought law enforcement’s help. In a recorded message which was distributed on social media, the 24-year-old runner asked the International Olympic Committee for assistance.

“I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old said in the message. Because of the track record of the Belarusian government’s handling of its critics, Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety after she realised the campaign against her on Belarusian state media. Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the foundation, told the AP in an interview, “The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus.”

IMAGE: AP

(With Agency Inputs)