Belarus Sentences In Absentia Former Olympian Swimmer Herasimenia To 12 Years In Jail

Aliaksandra Herasimenia, former swimmer and three-time Olympian medallist, was sentenced to 12 years of prison on Monday by a court in Minsk. She was charged with calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Alexander Opeikin, the founder of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation, was also sentenced the same jail term, the Associated Press reported.

The duo united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukashenko’s authoritarian rule. Belarus has faced major protests after the disputed August 2020 reelection of Lukashenko. The reelections of August 2020 were majorly denounced by the opposition and the west where they called it all a "sham".

During the crackdown, authorities arrested more than 35,000 protestors followed by an array of crippling Western sanctions, reported AP.

Belarus sentences two activists to 12 years in jail

The two activists have been accused of undermining Belarus’ national security by the authorities. The trial took place behind closed doors and without the accused present because of the new law Lukashenko signed in July that allows the court to try Belarusians who had fled abroad and are in absentia.

Along with the long sentence, Herasimenia's apartment, her car, and $48,000 in her bank accounts have been seized, as per the court rule, reported AP.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who also faces prosecution and lives in exile in Lithuania, has condemned the court ruling against the two opposition activists.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Shameful! Aliaksandra Herasimenya & Aliaksandr Apeikin were sentenced to 12 years in prison. The regime can't get to them, but their property in Belarus was seized, including a car & an apartment. This is how the regime tries to punish its opponents in exile."

In Belarus, 1,439 political prisoners are currently behind bars, as per the Viasna report, which is the most prominent human rights group.