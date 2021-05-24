Belarus Student Travelling On Flight With Critic Also Detained, University Demands Release

A Belarusian university in Vilnius on May 24 said that its student Sofia Sapega, who was travelling with journalist Roman Protasevich, had also been detained when their Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk. According to a statement released by the European Humanities University, Sapega, who is a 23-year-old Russian citizen studying International law and European Union Law program, was detained on “groundless and made-up conditions”. EHU said that Sapega was travelling with her boyfriend, Protasevich, and as a result of a “cover operation” by the Belarusian authorities, the student was arrested by the Administration of the Investigative Committee for the city of Minsk.

EHU demanded the “immediate” release of Sapega and said, “The community of EHU categorically condemns the impunity of Belarusian authorities and demands the fulfilment of international obligations of Belarus as well as ensuring rights and freedoms of citizens, as provided in the Constitution of Belarus”.

It added, “We protest against the unjustified detention of the member of EHU community Sofia Sapega,” and “call on international partners, donors, and human rights defenders to assist in releasing Sofia”.

Flight FR4978 was carrying Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old opposition activist, who was detained before the plane was allowed to resume its flight. A MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the passenger aircraft to Minsk because of a bomb scare, however, no explosives were found. Belarus state-owned news agency Belta reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order for the plane to land in Minsk following the bomb alert and approved despatching the MiG-29 fighter jet.

World leaders condemn Belarusian regime’s act

It is worth mentioning that the flight was en route from Athens to Vilnius when it turned east to Minsk shortly before it reached the Lithuanian border. According to the Flighttrader24 website, the flight path suggested that the plane was actually nearer to Vilnius than Minsk when it turned. Following the incident, while some international leaders called for all flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, others called for an immediate international investigation.

The incident has angered many. The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned the “outlandish action” would have “serious implications”. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also called the incident “outrageous and illegal” and further warned of consequences. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “strongly” condemned the Belarusian regime’s “brazen” act and demanded an international investigation.

Russia backs Belarus

Now, while European leaders are to discuss imposing possible sanctions on Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, backed the Belarusian regime led by Lukashenko. According to The Independent, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson even accused the West of hypocrisy and called their outraged response “shocking”. While taking to Facebook, Maria Zakharova said, “Either [they] should be shocked by ... the forced [landing] in Austria of the Bolivian president's plane at the request of the United States ... Or [they] should not be shocked by similar behaviour by others”.

