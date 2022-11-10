Belarusian Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks With EAM Jaishankar During India Visit

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei arrived in India on Wednesday and met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to hold talks over the bilateral ties between India and Belarus. During the meeting, the duo reaffirmed their collective interest in consolidating economic relations and providing mutual support. As per a press release, the ministers also held discussions on modifying the legal framework of Belarusian-Indian ties. Furthermore, they addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and agreed on the importance of reaching a peaceful negotiation.

“Met FM Vladimir Makei of Belarus who is in India for our Inter-Governmental Commission meeting. Our discussion covered bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar said on Twitter. Makei and Jaishankar’s meeting comes a day after the latter travelled to the Russian capital of Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns. India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and rebalanced world. We have had an exceptionally steady relationship," EAM Jaishankar had said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Makei was also a part of a meeting with the Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, where the two discussed their intentions to expand trade and economic relations between India and Belarus and implement investment projects in the fields of infrastructure, engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

Our discussion covered bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/fJjv2Q5XNQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 9, 2022

Belarus FM Vladimir Makei holds various meetings during India visit

Moreover, the Belarusian minister also partook in the business forum of Belarus and India, and urged representatives of Indian businesses to expand their operations to Belarus, while affirming that Belarus-based businesses are willing to do the same in India. As a Minister of Belarus, one of the leading countries to produce potash fertilizers, Makei also discussed issues surrounding food security at a meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya, the Indian Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. They also discussed approaches to increasing cooperation when it comes to the petrochemistry industry.

Makei, as a co-chairman with India’s State Minister of Commerce and Industry, headed the eleventh session of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Industry, Science, Technology and Culture. The commission touched upon bilateral cooperation with special attention on the development of interaction in areas like agriculture, finance, logistics, science, tourism, education, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. A protocol was signed following the meeting.