Belarusian President Lukashenko To Visit Putin In Russia To Discuss 'problems In Ties'

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is expected to visit Russia's President Vladimir Putin, his closest ally to discuss "problems in relations." The Belarusian leader will hold bilateral talks with Russia's Putin in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss "problems that should not exist in [their] relations," BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, reported, citing Lukashenko’s official statement at a meeting with Dmitry Krutoi, Belarus’ Ambassador to Russia.

According to government reports, there are almost no problems [in the relations between the countries ]. I have little faith in this. I see from the situation that there are still problems, some inconsistencies. Sometimes bureaucracy. Who is to blame for this? So when we meet the day after tomorrow in Moscow, Russian President Putin and I can discuss and remove those problems that should not exist in our relations at all, said President of Belarus Lukashenko.

Lukashenko went on to add that he does not usually meet with Putin "to look at each other, although that is also important." "It’s not just for the sake of looking at each other, although it’s also important as the mood of the presidents always plays a role. However, we have sought to help our governments untangle some knots," the Belarusian president said. He indirectly hinted that it is important that the presidents take stock of each other as a gesture of cooperation and good relations. Putin's ally further noted that he plans to hold dialogue with respect to the economy and other issues of mutual interests to enhance bilateral relations. "There can be no relations without it. I know the figures and I know that our trade has grown and we have finally reached a positive balance. So, trade is balanced. I’m interested in its [growth] dynamics and trends," Lukashenko noted.

Belarusian leader's rumoured health issues

Autocratic Belarusian President Lukashenko missed a key state event and his absence prompted speculations about his health. Touted as the "last dictator of Europe", Lukashenko remained away from the public eye last week. This led to a rise in rumours that the 68-year-old, head of the Belarusian state might be suffering from a serious health condition. The rumours became even more severe after the 68-year-old leader skipped the country’s annual celebration of National Flag, Emblem and Anthem Day. During the event, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko addressed the nation instead. The Belarusian president was last seen in public on May 9, during the historic Victory Day celebration. Victory Day is usually celebrated on May 9 among the erstwhile Soviet Union States and marks the USSR’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.