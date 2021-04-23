Belgian Ambassador To South Korea Apologises On Behalf Of His Wife Amid Shop Assault Row

Belgian ambassador to the Republic of Korea Peter Lescui, on April 23, officially apologized on behalf of his wife for assault on a clothing store employee. Lescui’s wife, identified as Xiang Xueqiu, has been accused of slapping a shop assistant. Her behaviour has not only caused a massive uproar across South Korea but also triggered a police probe into the matter.

“The Belgian Ambassador to Korea sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife which happened on April 9th and wants to apologize on her behalf. No matter the circumstances, the way she reacted was unacceptable. The ambassador was informed by the police that the investigation into the case was underway on the day his spouse was hospitalized. Since the investigation is still undergoing, the ambassador will not comment or interview on this case,” the embassy said in a press release.

Elaborating further, the embassy added that the 63-year-old Xueqiu was currently in hospital where she was recovering from a stroke. However, it confirmed that she will definitely be investigated once she recovers. "We hope that the ambassador's wife will recover as soon as possible, cooperate with the police investigation, and end this unpleasant affair,’ the embassy concluded.

The slapping incident

The incident that has shadowed Brussels-Seoul relation involves CCTV footage of Xiang slapping an employee of a clothing store in Yongsan-gu. As per a report by BBC, Xiang was in a store, trying on clothes for nearly half an hour before she decided to walk out. However, as she moved out, she was followed by a store employee who wanted to check if the clothes she was wearing belonged to the diplomat’s wife. The clothes were originally from the same store.

However, the move infuriated Xueqiu who then walked back inside and got on a brawl with the employee. In a confrontation that was caught on security camera, Xueqiu was seen pushing an employee and slap another employee who tried to intervene. The incident has sparked massive outrage across the Asian nation with people stating opposition to the diplomatic immunity that the top Belgian resident might claim to escape persecution.

Image Credits: branden76_shin/Twitter