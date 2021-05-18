Belgian Ambassador's Wife Claims Diplomatic Immunity For 'slapping' Shop Staff In Seoul

The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is exercising her diplomatic immunity to avoid charges for allegedly slapping a store assistant in April, CNN reported on May 18 citing local police. Late last month, Peter Lescui had publically apologized for his wife Xiang Xuequi’s “unacceptable” conduct asserting that she would be investigated once she recuperates from an undergoing ailment. However, Seoul Metropolitan Police revealed that Xuequi has exercised her diplomatic immunity, and therefore the prosecution was being dropped.

The slapping Incident

The incident that has shadowed Brussels-Seoul relation involves CCTV footage of Xiang slapping an employee of a clothing store in Yongsan-gu. As per a report by BBC, Xiang was in a store, trying on clothes for nearly half an hour before she decided to walk out. However, as she moved out, she was followed by a store employee who wanted to check if the clothes she was wearing belonged to the diplomat’s wife. The clothes were originally from the same store.

However, the move infuriated Xueqiu who then walked back inside and got on a brawl with the employee. In a confrontation that was caught on security camera, Xueqiu was seen pushing an employee and slap another employee who tried to intervene.

Public Apology and Diplomatic immunity

As the incident caught the public eye, it triggered a massive outrage across South Korea with people calling for the immediate arrest of the diplomat’s spouse. In a bit to calm the situation, Lescui, officially apologized on behalf of his wife for assault on the clothing store employee. Later, the embassy said that Xueqiu was hospitalized and was recovering from a stroke.

However, CNN reported on May 18, that Xueqiu has been discharged and was freed of all her charges owing to diplomatic immunity. According to Vienna Convention, international diplomats and their families are immune to criminal persecution, but this can be voluntarily waived. It is imperative to note that this special privilege has triggered several controversies in the past including the recent case of Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a former US diplomat, who was granted freedom despite being allegedly involved in a British teen’s death in a road accident.

Image: branden76_shin/Twitter