Despite Being Stabbed 10 Times, Belgian Bus Driver Continues On His Route For 15 Kms

Rest of the World News

A Belgian bus driver despite being stabbed 10 times continued on his route for almost 15 kilometres before realizing that he was injured an hour later.

despite

A Belgian bus driver was reportedly stabbed multiple times but continued on his bus route for another 15 kilometres before realizing that something was wrong. The bus driver was attacked when he got down from the bus to have a smoke by a yet unidentified suspect on Thursday, January 9.

Driver stabbed 10 times

According to the prosecutor's office in Antwerp, the bus driver on December 9 reached his stop a few minutes early and decided to step out to have a quick smoke. At this point, a unidentified attacked jumped the bus driver. The attacker who came out of nowhere stabbed the bus driver repeatedly and then fled the scene.

The 58-year-old  who works for the public bus company known as De Lijn, after the attack was probably in a state of shock and thus boarded his bus again and continued on his route. The driver continued on his route for roughly an hour, travelling 15 kilometres before realising that he was wounded. 

Upon reaching his terminus station at Willebroek, his colleagues called emergency services. The prosecutor said that the bus driver was stabbed in the lower torso, in the neck, in the arms and the upper portion of his right leg. The multiple stab wounds were potentially fatal and an investigation into the incident has already been launched.

De Lijn is a transport company that is run by the Flemish government in Belgium and provides transport services with about  2240 buses and 399 trams. The company provides a lot of incentives like free rides to registered residents aged 65+ anywhere in Flanders and well as other incentives for people under 25.

In the year 2016, De Lijn transport services was responsible for transporting more than 518.8 million passengers within an area that holds only approximately 6.5 million.

