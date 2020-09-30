Belgium Gets Flemish Liberal Chief Alexander De Croo As Its New Prime Minister

Flemish liberal chief Alexander De Croo has been chosen as Belgium's new Prime Minister on Wednesday, September 30 after 493 days of an inconclusive election. According to the reports, De Croo is set to lead the country’s 7-party Vivaldi coalition of Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens. The announcement comes just hours after the parties jointly agreed to a deal concluding the second lengthiest government negotiations in Belgian history.

Bedankt aan alle onderhandelende partijen over het bereikte akkoord #begov pic.twitter.com/bQh45nyvgn — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) September 30, 2020

De Croo wrote on Twitter, "Talent wins games, teamwork wins championships. Thank you to all negotiating parties for the agreement reached".

De Croo to replace Sophie Wilmes

De Croo's socialist rival Paul Magnette confirmed the news on his Facebook page saying that the parties together had reached a decision to choose the 44-year-old finance minister as premier. He is to be sworn in on Thursday by Belgium's king. The choice of De Croo follows calls for the country’s new prime minister to be a Dutch-speaker since the last PM to lead a full-fledged government.

Belgium had no governing body for 21 months since the last government led by Charles Michel's collapsed and it has been 493 days since federal elections failed to resolve the crisis. As per reports, the leaders from seven parties met during the early hours of Wednesday and finalized an agreement to form the next government and cabinet line-up to be presented to King Philippe of Belgium.

De Croo will replace French-speaking liberal leader Sophie Wilmes who has served as the acting premier during the coronavirus pandemic. The new coalition will bring together two socialist parties -- one French-speaking, and one Flemish.As per reports, Belgium's House of Representatives is scheduled to meet on Thursday to endorse the new government.

