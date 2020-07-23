Belgium: Fire near Liege airport terminal, all flights suspended

A fire broke out near the Liege Airport terminal in Belgium late on July 22. As per reports, the fire in the vicinity of the airport broke out a 10 pm (Local Time) and firefighters were able to contain the fire by 11 pm. There have been no reports of aircraft being damaged of personnel being injured in the fire.

An important airport for Europe

According to reports, Liege Airport is the largest Airport in Belgium in terms of freight size and is an extremely important airport for continental Europe. Airport authorities have decided to suspend all flight until further notice after the fire.

As per reports, the Liege airport was chosen by the World Health Organisation as a hub of distribution for COVID-19 medical supplies for all of Europe.

(With ANI inputs)