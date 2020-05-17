Belgian Health Workers Turn Their Backs On PM During Her Visit To Hospital; Watch

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian Prime Minister Sophie White received a cold reception. According to reports, when the Prime Minister went for an official visit to the Saint Peter hospital in Brussels, the medical staff turned their backs on the Prime Ministers' motorcade. Video to the action by the medical staff went viral and many social media users were left wondering what exactly prompted the protests.

'Bravo'

According to reports, the coronavirus death toll in Belgium stands at 9,052. Social media users believed that the actions of the medical staff was due to the government’s approach towards the medical health care workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Take a look at the video below.

Damn. The Prime Minister of Belgium visited a hospital, and was greeted like this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/mKHFtRLRdX — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 16, 2020

Social Media users flooded the comments sections, take a look at what they made of the medical staff's silent protest below.

Simple but effective protest, a polite suggestion for any NHS staff in the unlikely event of any current ministers visiting any time soon.@NHSMillion @SwanseabayNHS @NHS #NHS #coronavirusuk https://t.co/1r68cqIl7b — Hywel79 (@hywel1979) May 17, 2020

That's an impressive protest, no signs, no costumes! — History is recording this 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@sandlady48) May 16, 2020

Simple but one of the most powerful protest I have seen for a long time. God bless the people of Belgium and its healthcare workers. — Harun (@Harun04142830) May 16, 2020

This type of protest would work best against Trump. He won't be able to say the protesters were supporters and being ignored is the worst thing a narcissist can think of - bar being laughed at. — Rob Chappell (@taffygeek) May 16, 2020

They passed a bill to allow to get medical workers on duty including retired and students in case a second wave hits Belgium. This was done without dialogue, the medical workers discovered the bill in the press.

In a context of years of budget cut, hard to swallow. — Tenshu (@tenshu4444) May 17, 2020

That's some eloquent silence. — Will Hose (@Nat20Leather) May 16, 2020

This is how it's done! Bravo! — Pjones (@Kypattycakes) May 16, 2020

When health professionals turn their backs on their country's leader. It's a very damning sign of that leader's failure to listen. — Tanya Robinson STAY AT HOME KIWIS! (@_TanyaRobinson_) May 17, 2020

Amazing how you can make a point with no guns, no screaming, and zero misspelled signs. America is so embarrassing. — Rebecca Reese (@rreese321) May 16, 2020

That's how you do it! — Paloma_#TrumpDeathToll90K (@palomapoetry) May 16, 2020

Yes the PM of Belgium better not get sick anytime soon ?? 😱😷 — Touringsun (@touringsun) May 17, 2020

Good for them! What unity! If only... — Maddie Chris (@MaddieElder12) May 17, 2020

Powerful and emotional, bravo Belgium 👏 — Pleaseleavemytown (@Pleaseleavemyt1) May 16, 2020

