Belgian Health Workers Turn Their Backs On PM During Her Visit To Hospital; Watch

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian Prime Minister Sophie White received a cold reception from medical staffers when she visited a hospital.

Belgium: Medical staff turn their backs on PM, Netizens voice support

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian Prime Minister Sophie White received a cold reception. According to reports, when the Prime Minister went for an official visit to the Saint Peter hospital in Brussels, the medical staff turned their backs on the Prime Ministers' motorcade. Video to the action by the medical staff went viral and many social media users were left wondering what exactly prompted the protests.

'Bravo'

According to reports, the coronavirus death toll in Belgium stands at 9,052. Social media users believed that the actions of the medical staff was due to the government’s approach towards the medical health care workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Take a look at the video below.

Social Media users flooded the comments sections, take a look at what they made of the medical staff's silent protest below.

