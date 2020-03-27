Israel: Benny Gantz elected as parliament speaker, signals coalition with Netanyahu

Benny Ganz, one of the main rivals of Benjamin Netanyahu was chosen as the new Speaker of Parliament on March 26, an unexpected step that could pave the way to a power-sharing deal between the two leaders. There are speculations that the two leaders may form an emergency government as the country continues to battle coronavirus pandemic.

Could take turns in governing

Speaking at Knesset, Ganz said “These are unusual times and they call for unusual decisions. That’s why I intend to explore the formation of a national emergency government.

Gantz and Netanyahu were working on forming a broad coalition in which Netanyahu would remain as Prime Minister and Gantz’ party would be granted a number of important portfolios, including defence and justice, Israeli media reported. According to the reports, both the leaders could take turns to become the country’s prime minister in the rotation system. The reports also predicted that in September 2021, Netanyahu would step down and Gantz would become prime minister.

Israel thanks Air India amid pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Air India special flight carrying 314 Israelis back to their country landed safely here on Thursday evening with many passengers carrying Indian and Israeli flags while deplaning. The Israeli embassy had put up a request with the Ministry of External Affairs, which, in turn, asked Air India to operate such a flight. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, An Air India special flight carrying 314 Israelis back to their country landed safely here on Thursday evening with many passengers carrying Indian and Israeli flags while deplaning. The national carrier had earlier organised rescue flights for Indians stuck in China, Italy, Iran and Madrid.

Israel's Ambassador in New Delhi, Ron Malka, came to the airport to see off the passengers and thanked Air India for the selfless service. Meanwhile, Air India's country manager in Tel Aviv, Pankaj Tiwari, praised the entire team of "Ground Staff, Engineering personnel, Catering Staff and the Crew of the flight who in such difficult circumstances rose to the occasion keeping aside their personal interests to make this flight a reality".

