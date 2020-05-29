Berlin Monument Dedicated To 1989 Democracy Heroes Marks Important Ceremony

Germany on May 28 witnessed an important ceremony at the site of the Monument to Freedom and Unity, where German Commissioner for Culture Monika Grütters along with the architects of the project laid down the foundation of the memorial. The memorial is being built to honour the people, who, in a peaceful revolution in 1989 caused the collapse of the Berlin wall and reunited Germany. The modern-day memorial designed by Milla & Partner is a kinetic object, a platform enabling people to interact with each other by standing on either side of the structure that will cause the platform to move slowly and gently.

"They require participation and interaction. As with the peaceful revolution of 1989, people need to communicate and decide on joint action, in order to create the motion. It shows the strength in numbers: when there are at least 30 more people standing on one half of the bowl than on the other, the bowl will start to move, slowly and gently," Milla & Partner described the memorial on its official website.

The Berlin memorial

The project received a nod from the German parliament in November 2007 but was delayed due to financial reasons. In June 2017, the German parliament decided to start the construction of the project in the centre of the Berlin city, in front of the old Prussian Royal Palace. The memorial will have a giant text embedded in it in German, which will translate to, "We are the people. We are one people." The project is estimated to cost $19 million upon completion.

(Representational Image by Milla & Partner)

"The monument is a social sculpture. It comes to life when people gather, communicate, and move together. It´s an invitation to participation and an image of genuine democracy," Sebastian Letz, one of the architects of the project was quoted as saying on Milla & Partner's website. The memorial will be built on the existing plinth of the former equestrian statue of Kaiser Wilhelm I, which was removed by the GDR regime in 1949.

