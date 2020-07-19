Bermuda Offers One Year Residency To Remote Workers And Students Who Want To Escape COVID

The British Overseas Territory of Bermuda is offering those fed up with being forced to wear masks or just being forced to stay at home the ability to earn a year at the Bermuda beach. According to reports, Bermuda, which is known for its gorgeous beaches and crystal-clear waters is offering renewable residency certificates to remote workers as well as post-secondary students.

Plan to revitalise the economy

As per reports, the government in the statement claimed that the Bermuda economy heavily relies on tourism to power its economy and has thus been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown due to which tourism had come to a halt. By launching this one-year residency card, Bermuda aims to revitalize its economy.

The Bermuda Islands have reported only 150 coronavirus cases and nine deaths, additionally, the islands only have six active virus cases left on the island. They reportedly managed to successfully contain the spread of the deadly virus through rigorous testing, quarantine-monitoring bracelets, and rules on social distancing and mask-wearing. Therefore, at least in the Bermuda Islands, the virus is not a major threat anymore.

According to reports, the program will cost people $263 and is scheduled to begin on August 1. This program will be marketed on the major cities in the East Coast such as New York, Toronto, Boston and Miami, a tiny island in the Caribbean called Barbados has also considered such a plan for itself. In order to be eligible for the one-year residency, people must be employed with an oversea firm or own their own company. In addition, the program also includes undergraduate to doctorate level students who can still be engaged in remote learning.

