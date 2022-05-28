Bermuda Triangle Cruise Promises To Offer Full Refund To Passengers If Ship Disappears

A cruise bound for the Bermuda Triangle has offered a “full refund” to its passengers in an eventuality that the ship “goes missing.” Holidaymakers who booked a cruise to the Bermuda Triangle paid up to £1,450 (Rs 1,42,271) for a stateroom aboard the Norwegian Prima liner's two-day voyage from New York to Bermuda, which departs in March, 2023. The cruise, however, as a generosity is offering to refund the total amount for the trip if it vanishes near the triangle where hundreds of vessels and airplanes have reportedly vanished in the past.

"Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear,” the website stated.

Tour to 500,000 square metres of dreaded spanse in Atlantic Ocean

As per Mirror, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise tour provides a twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise package which includes a twilight tour on a glass bottom boat. The trip will be followed by the insights, discussions and Q&As with prominent guest speakers. Among the speakers are Nick Pope, a former UK Ministry of Defence employee, Nick Redfern, a renowned author. Pope is known for working with the Ministry of Defense's Airstaff 2a on a project dubbed as the "UFO desk." Peter Robbins, Micah Hanks, and Jim Harold are some other speakers.

Bermuda Triangle, or the Devil's Triangle, has intrigued the scientists worldwide due to unresolved mystery of the ships and boats disappearing in the area. Located between Miami, Puerto Rico and Bermuda, the 500,000 square metres of the dreaded spanse in the Atlantic Ocean has sparked conspiracy theories including hexagonal clouds, presence of pirates, ghosts, extra terrestrial presence as well as presence of methane, a natural gas less denser than water. As many as 75 aircrafts and hundreds of ships have unexpectedly disappeared as attempted to cross the Bermuda Triangle, and the wrecks of the lost vessels have been discovered years later. But according to Lloyd’s of London and the US Coastguard, the figures of the ships that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle "is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis.”