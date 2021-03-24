Bernie Sanders Tells Elon Musk To 'focus On Earth And Create A Progressive Tax System'

The tussle between the Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders, and Elon Musk of SpaceX continued with the former allegedly reminding Musk that there is a need to create a progressive tax system to address the gap between the corporate sector and workers' sector in America. Sanders in the latest tweet said, "Right now we need to focus on the earth."



Sanders was responding to the explanation that Musk had given on the former's comment over "accumulation of wealth" by the latter, calling it "immoral." The SpaceX chief had last week tweeted "I am accumulating resources to help make life multi-planetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

'Implement progressive tax system so children don't go hungry'

In an attempt to address what Sanders calls ongoing income inequality in the US, the Chairman of Senate Budget Committee has taken a dig at the world's two richest individuals — Amazon's Jeff Bezos and SpaceX's Elon Musk. After Bezos was not able to attend the hearing called by Sanders over the matter, Twitter has witnessed the three personalities involved in a social media tussle, where Sanders is seen reminding Bezos and Musk their priorities.



The most recent tweet by Senator Sanders was aimed at Musk that read "Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don't go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy."

The 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights, in brief

In 1944, FDR proposed an economic bill of rights but died a year later and was never able to fulfill that vision. Our job, 75 years later, is to complete what Roosevelt started.



That is why today, I am proposing a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights. #DemocraticSocialism. pic.twitter.com/VvEUjIyoNk — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 12, 2019

Sanders since 2019 has also been voicing for the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights, which entitles any American for six rights as follows — the right to a job that pays a living wage; the right to quality health care; the right to a complete education; the right to affordable housing; and the right to a clean environment; the right to a secure retirement.