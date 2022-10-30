As 151 Dead In Horrific S Korea Stampede; Here Are 10 Other Stampedes That Shook The World

South Korea recently grieved the loss of at least 151 individuals, largely in their teens and 20s, trapped and crushed when a large Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife area in Seoul. It was estimated that 100,000 people assembled in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Concerned families hurried to hospitals in search of their loved ones.

Emergency workers and spectators immediately performed CPR on victims who were laying in the streets after the event that occurred on Saturday night in the capital's Itaewon recreational area. More than 400 additional emergency responders were seen in the accident area with almost all of Seoul's staff sent to treat the injured. It is said to be South Korea's worst disaster in years.

Besides this, here are some of the worst stampedes over the years:

Indonesia Stadium Stampede

After the Super East Java Derby between the host team Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia, at least 135 football supporters died in a stampede as they attempted to escape the tear gas being fired inside the stadium.

The crush has been considered to be one of the deadliest accidents at a sporting event in history. The losses were described as 'a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension', by FIFA President Sepp Blatter, AP reported. President Joko Widodo had further demanded a probe into security protocols.

Meron crowd crush

On April 30, 2021, a catastrophic crowd crush happened in Mount Meron, Israel, during the yearly Lag BaOmer pilgrimage to Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai's grave. It was believed that 100,000 people were there. The incident resulted in the greatest civil catastrophe in the history of the State of Israel with 45 men and boys present at the scene being killed and nearly 150 injured, many of them critically.

The crush occurred after celebrants poured out of one section of the mountainside compound, down a passageway with a sloping metal floor wet with spilled drinks, leading to a staircase continuing down. People reportedly slipped and fell near the top of the steps, according to witnesses. Those behind kept moving forward without knowing the obstruction in front of them. The individuals further down were being trampled, crushed, and suffocated while yelling that they were unable to breathe.

Mina stampede

During the yearly Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on September 24, 2015, a "crush and stampede" resulted in the deaths of over 2,000 people, many of whom were suffocated or trampled, making it the biggest Hajj tragedy in history. Numerous estimates of fatalities have been made which includes Associated Press which reported nearly 2,411 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh stampede

A stampede that erupted on a bridge at the Ratangarh Mata Temple in October 2013, during the Hindu holiday of Navratri, left 115 individuals dead and more than 110 injured in Madhya Pradesh, India. It was believed that 500,000 pilgrims visited the Ratangarh Mata Temple. As per the media reports, there were roughly 25,000 people on the bridge, when a portion of the railing was broken. After hearing that the bridge was ready to fall, the throng panicked and started to push their way outside. Others perished after jumping into the swollen river, and many more were killed or injured in the subsequent crush.

Phnom Penh stampede

On November 22, 2010, as Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, was celebrating the Khmer Water Festival, a stampede occurred, resulting in 347 fatalities and 755 injuries. The rush took place towards the end of the three-day Water Festival, which marked the end of the monsoon season and the semi-annual Tonlé Sap river flow reversal.

Jodhpur stampede

On September 30, 2008, a deadly stampede occurred at the Chamunda Devi temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which resulted in 224 fatalities and over 425 injuries. The incident took place after the worshippers rushed towards a gate when it was opened, causing the barriers to be destroyed. When they lost their balance on the incline leading up to the temple, a tragic incident happened.

Naina Devi temple stampede

In the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, on August 3, 2008, there was a stampede at the Naina Devi temple. As a result of being crushed, trampled, or driven over the edge of a ravine by the movement of a sizable panicked throng, 146 people perished and 150 were wounded. According to eyewitness reports, the incident started when a rain shelter fell, which devotees mistook for a landslide.

Hajj stampede

Around 363 pilgrims perished in the 2006 Hajj stampede or collision on January 12, 2006, during the Hajj in Mecca. The incident happened on Jamaraat Bridge on the fifth and last day of the Hajj. Approximately two to three million pilgrims attended the Hajj in 2006.

Al-Aimmah Bridge disaster

On August 31, 2005, a panic broke out and a crowd crush happened on the Al-Aimmah Bridge, which spans the Tigris River in the Iraqi city of Baghdad, resulting in 953 fatalities. Nearly one million pilgrims had congregated around or were moving in the direction of Al Kadhimiya Mosque, which houses the shrine of the Shi'ite Imam Musa al-Kazim, at the time of the disaster.

Accra Sports Stadium disaster

On May 9, 2001, the Accra Sports Stadium catastrophe took place at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, Ghana. With 126 fatalities, it is considered to be the greatest stadium catastrophe to have ever occurred in Africa. It is also the third-deadliest catastrophe in association football history, after the Estadio Nacional tragedy and the Kanjuruhan Stadium catastrophe.

(Image: AP)