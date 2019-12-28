The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Best Of 2019: Here Are The Top 10 Tweets That Broke The Internet

Rest of the World News

In the best of 2019, here are the top 10 posts that crossed 100,000 retweets, and received equally promising likes, comments, and views from Twitter users.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Best of 2019

Social media has been in the forefront for several innovations and ventures in the last decade. This year too it had a lot to offer to the public. From viral videos to TikTok, to memes and hilarious text posts, the year was filled with bizarre incidents. With about 6 days to go for 2020, let us remember the top 10 tweets which managed to over 1 Million retweets and equally promising views, comments, and likes across the year. 

Read: 5 Times Twinkle Khanna Showed Us Her 'funnybones'; Her Quirky Tweets And Insta Captions

Top 10 tweets of 2019

Read: Sonakshi Sinha The Most Tweeted Celeb In 2019, Beats Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt

The tweet shows odd fitted or broken shoes that lead a woman to ask her to help her get the groceries

Here's a picture of a guinea pig with a victory pose when it looks into the camera

The third photo is a hilarious close up of a dog's face with a witty caption

Nothing to see here, just false 'suicide' alarm from the 1900's

The fifth tweet shows a mom just trying to do her job

Read: Lady Gaga's Hilarious Post About 'not Showering' Is Winning The Internet | See Tweet

Met Gala or has Halloween come twice this year?

We'll leave this to you to experience yourself

 Because moms know best

When your feline friends are up to something and you don't understand 

Maybe the only SFW version of Ted on the Internet.

Read: Donald Trump's Tweet About His Impeachment Prediction Didn't Age Well

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ZLATAN RETURNS TO MILAN
CHHETRI'S LEGEND GROWS
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
SMITH RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT SS