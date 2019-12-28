Best Of 2019: Here Are The Top 10 Tweets That Broke The Internet

Social media has been in the forefront for several innovations and ventures in the last decade. This year too it had a lot to offer to the public. From viral videos to TikTok, to memes and hilarious text posts, the year was filled with bizarre incidents. With about 6 days to go for 2020, let us remember the top 10 tweets which managed to over 1 Million retweets and equally promising views, comments, and likes across the year.

Top 10 tweets of 2019

The tweet shows odd fitted or broken shoes that lead a woman to ask her to help her get the groceries

Mom: “Come help me get the groceries out of the car”



Me: pic.twitter.com/kR5yvvMqU7 — IG: 𝓶𝓬𝓶𝔁𝓬𝓿_𝓲 🛸✨ (@anesuishec) January 14, 2019

Here's a picture of a guinea pig with a victory pose when it looks into the camera

When you’re on a roller coaster and you know the camera is coming up pic.twitter.com/6eqjK4yp4F — ☃️ (@dalysluna) February 10, 2019

The third photo is a hilarious close up of a dog's face with a witty caption

dogs lick us because they know we have bones inside n they want em — ismael (@unofficialish) January 7, 2019

Nothing to see here, just false 'suicide' alarm from the 1900's

Today I thought I saw a woman dressed as a handmaid about to jump from a building. I called 911. pic.twitter.com/EIrz6wR0bz — Casey McCormick (@itsmeCaseyMc) May 21, 2019

The fifth tweet shows a mom just trying to do her job

Nobody:



Nobody at all:



My mother looking for something to complain about: pic.twitter.com/tUdcYFyoJu — Don ChuLo° (@famousmsft) May 15, 2019

Met Gala or has Halloween come twice this year?

Met Gala: the theme is camp



Me: pic.twitter.com/lD0h9smVkn — cillian (@justchillian_) May 6, 2019

We'll leave this to you to experience yourself

Guys I’m in Spain. The s is silent .

💞💓💗💖💕💘💖💗💓💕 — aamirah (@Aamirah_salie) July 2, 2019

Because moms know best

Doctor: ”Okay, so what’s wrong with you today?”



Me: *Turns to my mom* pic.twitter.com/hPGXt6xHFM — ѕнα∂ყ™ ➐ (@6illeh) December 3, 2019

When your feline friends are up to something and you don't understand

let her perform her spells in peace https://t.co/DFA1GxTvZu — alex (they/them) (@alxjasper) March 5, 2019

Maybe the only SFW version of Ted on the Internet.

(i can’t believe i actually downloaded this app) but guys i found the holy grail of tiktoks and i’m crying pic.twitter.com/WFlBPQlB5w — sage ☀️ (@sagerosemrythym) January 14, 2019

