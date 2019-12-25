Best Of 2019: Top 5 Animals That Took The Internet By Storm

The year, 2019 saw many spectacular events happening around the world. From singing parrot to Unicorn dog, here are all the animals who took the internet by storm.

King of Ruddington

A rescued puppy who had a second tail growing out of his head became a global star after it captured the eyeballs of people worldwide. The 10-week-old dog who was also dubbed as “Unicorn Puppy” was taken in by Mac’s Mission, a rescue operation that specialises in helping dogs with special needs. He was found wandering on the streets and given the name Narwhal because his protuberance resembles a tusk. Rochelle Steffen, the founder of the Missouri-based rescue centre, said that it was literally the most magical thing she had ever seen.

Wilbur, a cat also known as the King of Ruddington became such a popular figure around his home village that hundreds of locals threw a party to celebrate his 10th birthday in July. The cat who is famous for his visits to local shops sadly did not show up at the event, which featured a Wilbur cake and Wilbur mask. The party also had Wilbur biscuits and a special ginger ale brewed in his honour.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill's post on his social media handle of a duck named Charlie taking flight over a barrier of ice proved particularly popular, with the manoeuvre leaving Neill astonished. He also wrote that nobody knew the bird could fly.

My duck Charlie was wanting to say hello this morning, but met a barrier of ice. A major hurdle. Then something very surprising happened ... pic.twitter.com/bzToAMm2WR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

A football-loving parrot went viral after squawking one of Liverpool fans’ favourite chants about Mohamed Salah. Four-year-old African grey Kelo was filmed imitating the song, which is heard at Anfield to the tune of James’s 1990 song Sit Down.

Rab, a three-year-old Labrador and cocker spaniel crossbreed, was spotted by owners Ross And Anna Paget, sneakily stealing chips while they were out for dinner at the Safari Lounge in Edinburgh. The video of Rab’s ninja-like theft has since been watched nearly five million times and his owners are perplexed.