'Beyond Brave': Defiant Woman Paints Powerful Graffiti Amid University Ban In Afghanistan

As the Taliban strengthen its oppressive grasp on women, defiant female voices continue to be heard amid the turmoil in Afghanistan. Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees & Resettlement, recently shared a video that displayed an unidentified woman with her child, spraypainting empowering words on a wall in a strong act of defiance.

“Education, Work, Freedom,” the woman in a hijab wrote on the wall. Sharing the clip, Nasimi wrote: “A brave woman in Afghanistan, with a child in her hand, writes “Education, Work, Freedom” on a wall. Women are now using graffiti as a form of protest."

She further urged other women to amplify the voices of the women of Afghanistan, who have been banned from pursuing college education. “We MUST NOT forget the women of Afghanistan. They need us now more then ever. Be their voice!” she wrote. The video, shared on Twitter, has garnered over 2,06,000 views and dozens of comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote “Women deserve to be educated, free, independent.” Another user added “Beyond brave.”

“Women standing up for themselves, this is so inspiring. I support you all beautiful people,” a third user wrote. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, women continue to face one of the harshest bans imposed by the Taliban - a complete restriction on pursuing university education.

The varsity ban on Afghan women

Earlier on December 21, the Taliban’s higher education minister declared the varsity ban. Days after, NPR reported that officials had stopped women from working as teachers in several educational institutions. However, a Taliban spokesperson vaguely said that the ban is not “permanent,” but simply aims to postpone education until better social conditions.

“I would like to make it clear that it is not a permanent ban on women’s education, it has been postponed until a conducive environment is created for their education,” Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in a statement earlier this week, according to South China Morning Post.