'Beyond Doubt': Greece Accuses Turkey Of Aiding Migrant Smugglers, Issues Warning

Citing a series of incidents, Athens has accused Ankara of escorting migrant smuggling boats in the narrow stretch of water between Lesbos islands and the Turkish coast. The accusation comes amidst an escalating war of nerves between the Meditteranean neighbours, which has been fuelled by the continent's migrant crisis. While Greece has long slammed Turkey for encouraging migrant smugglers, the latter has accused Athens of conducting repeated pushbacks.

The Greek coast guards highlighted that three incidents of Turkey-backed migrant smuggle took place in the early hours of April 2. Ironing out further details, they said all the events took place in the northeast of Lesbos where Turkish vessels were spotted escorting and aiding dinghies carrying migrants towards Greek waters. Later in the day, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi took to Twitter to ask his Turkish counterpart to stop what he termed as “unwarranted provocation.”

“This morning the Hellenic Coast Guard reported multiple incidents of the Turkish Coast Guard and Navy accompanying flimsy migrant boats to the border of Europe in an effort to provoke an escalation with Greece,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a statement. “It is beyond doubt that these migrants departed Turkish shores and given the fact they were supported by Turkey, were not at risk.” READ | Turkey unveils Pfizer jabs' cold storage facility

It is beyond doubt that these migrants departed Turkish shores and given the fact they were supported by Turkey, were not at risk. We call on Turkey to: — ΝÏŒτης ΜηταρÎ¬κης - Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) April 2, 2021

1) Stand down and stop this unwarranted provocation;

2) Return these migrants safely to Turkey;

3) Live up to the 2016 EU-Turkey Joint Statement on migration. — ΝÏŒτης ΜηταρÎ¬κης - Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) April 2, 2021

Turko-Greek crisis

The relationship between Greece and Turkey has been alternating between periods of hostile acts and reconciliation ever since Greek independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century. In other development, Turkey recently protested an agreement reached between Israel, Cyprus and Greece to speed up the technical work of the 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable. The Anadolu Agency on March 15 reported that Ankara formally protested against the deal, arguing that the route of the planned cable, expected to be funded by the EU, transgressed Turkish territorial waters. While presenting diplomatic protest notes to Greek, Israeli and EU diplomates, Turkish officials said that the three countries needed to seek Turkey’s approval before conducting feasibility studies.

