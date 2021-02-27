Bharat Biotech Inks Agreement With Brazil To Supply 20 Million COVID Vaccines

Bharat Biotech International Limited, on February 26, said that it has inked a deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of its COVAXIN. Brazil, which has called India a “great partner” against “global obstacle” earlier, received two million doses of Covishield -another vaccine being produced under Narendra Modi administration. India has received global accolades for dispatching lakhs of vaccine jabs to countries across the world under its vaccine diplomacy programme.

In a later statement, the vaccine manufacturer revealed that the agreement required the company to deliver the vaccine jabs between April to September this year. Additionally, it also revealed that many countries, apart from Brazil, are showing “strong interest” in the vaccine.

“The company has signed an agreement for delivery of COVAXIN during Q2 and Q3 2021. The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus. There is a strong interest in COVAXIN®️ from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently”, the company said in a statement.

About COVAXIN

COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses. It is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). The Phase III human clinical trials of COVAXIN began mid-November and are currently ongoing in ~26,000 volunteers across India.

As of now, Brazil has vaccinated just 4 per cent of its population. Some cities had to stop the vaccination process due to shortages. Brazil’s second-largest city, Rio de Janeiro halted its mass vaccination campaign after it ran out of COVID-19 shots and scrambled to demand assistance from Brazil’s federal government. The country had earlier pledged to manufacture 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca, domestically, amid the supply shortages and the vaccination shipment delays from the manufacturers.

