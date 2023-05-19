Prime Minister Narenda Modi landed in Hiroshima for the G7 Summit amid roaring applause by the Indian diaspora that resides in Japan. Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Bharat" echoed loud through Hiroshima, greeting the Indian PM as he made his way through to Sheraton Hotel. PM Modi greeted and interated with members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel.

Watch PM Modi's thunderous welcome to Japan:

PM Modi in Hiroshima for G7 summit & QUAD meeting

PM Narendra Modi arrived in the city of Japan to participate in the G7 summit and the third in-person meeting of Quad leaders. This visit marks the first stop of his three-nation trip, which includes Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. Throughout his visit, Modi is anticipated to engage in more than 40 events and activities. Officials stated that he will have the opportunity to interact with over two dozen world leaders through various summits and bilateral meetings.

"I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," Modi said in his departure statement.

From May 19 to 21, Modi's itinerary includes a visit to Hiroshima primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies. During this summit, he is anticipated to address global challenges such as food, fertilizer, and energy security. Additionally, Modi is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with select world leaders who will be attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first-ever by any Indian prime minister.