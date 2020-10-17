Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji Greets People Of India On The First Day Of Navratri

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on October 17 took to Twitter to wish the people of India on the occasion of Navratri. Tandi, while extending his greetings for Navratri on Saturday, wrote that "may goddess Durga provide strength" to Indians so they can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the nation severely with over 7 million cases and more than 1,00,000 deaths.

May goddess Durga shower all the happiness and provide the strength to overcome this pandemic soon. Happy Navratri to all the people of India. — ForeignMinisterBhutan (@FMBhutan) October 17, 2020

Tandi, a few days ago, had offered his condolences to the families affected by the massive floods in Hyderabad, which killed at least 50 people and damaged thousands of crores worth of properties and crops in and around the city. "My deepest condolences and prayers to those affected and to the bereaved families caused due to the massive floods in Hyderabad," Tandi wrote on Twitter.

India-Bhutan ties

Bhutan and India share deep historical and cultural ties as the country recently supported India's bid to become a permanent member of the UNSC at the United Nations General Assembly. Bhutan is a protected state of India, which means New Delhi is responsible for maintaining the sovereignty of the country.

In 2017, the Indian armed forces stood face-to-face against the Chinese troops in the Doklam region on behalf of Bhutan, to protect the illegal intrusion by Beijing. The stand-off lasted for two months before both India and China withdrew their forces from the valley. India is Bhutan's biggest source of foreign investment as New Delhi plays an important role in the Himalayan Kingdom's commerce and defence.

