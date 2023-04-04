Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk Set To Meet Indian PM Modi, President Murmu

Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk reached India on Monday for his three-day visit at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, reported ANI. India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar welcomed Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk at the airport and said the visit would further strengthen the "close and unique ties" between the two nations. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote: "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership."

In a separate tweet posted by, the two, Jaishankar and the Bhutan King have been seen discussing India-Bhutan relations. During the meeting, both discussed Bhutan’s future and strengthening its ties with India. Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote: " Deeply privileged to call on His Majesty the King of Bhutan today evening. His Majesty’s vision for Bhutan’s future and for strengthening the unique partnership with India is deeply appreciated."

India and Bhutan's relation

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials have also accompanied Bhutan's King on his India visit. The king of Bhutan Wangchuk would be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi at 11:15 AM and President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi at 5 PM. The visit has been a long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. The visit of King Jigme Wangchuk would give both, India and Bhutan, an opportunity to boost their bilateral co-operation. The two countries have a 'special friendship and co-operation' which is defined by mutual trust and understanding, reported ANI. As a part of the high-level exchanges between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited in August 2019 and Jaishankar in 2019 and April 2022. Moreover, in January 2023, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Bhutan. Earlier in February 2023, a Parliamentary Delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as per ANI News report.



