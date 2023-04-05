Bhutan King Wangchuk Meets President Murmu, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, as per the official statement released by the President of India. The Bhutan king's meeting with the president comes after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier that day. While welcoming the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, President Murmu said that India and Bhutan have enjoyed close ties at all levels, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Further, she added: "India deeply values the multi-faceted and unique partnership with Bhutan," as per the press release on April 4. Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: "President Droupadi Murmu welcomed His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Rashtrapati Bhavan today." In a series of tweets, the official account of President Murmu wrote: "The President conveyed India’s steadfast support to Bhutan, our close friend and neighbour, and commitment to strengthen our partnership in line with the priorities of the Government and people of Bhutan."

Wangchuk meets President Murmu in Delhi

In the meeting, the president appreciated Bhutan as the largest development partner and said: "India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitisation and skill development." She has also pointed out that this year Bhutan would soon be graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and embarking on the path towards becoming a high-income economy. She assured the king that India's development deals would continue to be the priority and aspiration of Bhutan. Both nations have agreed upon collaborating on the fin-tech, start-up and emerging technology avenues. India and Bhutan must expand the ambit of this collaboration to properly utilise the energy and potential of our youth. Notably, the Bhutan king has been on his three-day visit to New Delhi, India. On Monday, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar welcomed Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk at the airport. He said the visit would further strengthen the "close and unique ties" between the two nations.