Bhutan Manages To Inoculate 85% Population With COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Limited Resources

Despite having crunches in procuring COVID-19 vaccines and other healthcare equipment, Bhutan has still inoculated almost 85% of its eligible population with the second dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to a report by AFP, it has successfully injected as many as 4,54,000 shots in the last week after receiving a large consignment of vaccines from neighbouring countries as a part of a humanitarian gesture. Terming the achievement of a small country with such healthcare facilities, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) hailed the efforts made by the foreign countries for securing COVID-19 vaccine for the country having a 7.63 lakh population.

UNICEF hails Bhutan's 'success story'

Applauding the success story of the nation, UNICEF's Bhutan representative, Will Parks, affirmed that the world needs such an exemplary environment where the neighbouring countries donate the healthcare equipment or vaccine if they have it in abundance amount to those who have limited resources. The UNICEF representative also hailed the commitment of the king and his leadership in achieving the 'next to impossible task' with such limited healthcare resources.

India had supplied 5.5 lakh vaccines

India has already supplied around 5.5 lakh vaccine doses to Bhutan in two batches. However, it halted the donation to its neighbouring country after New Delhi had witnessed a sudden surge in the COVID-19 case in early May this year. While reacting to the donations from India, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji said the Indian government had assured Bhutan that it would provide the half-million AstraZeneca vaccines required for the second dose to achieve full immunization. However, apprehending the current situation, he said the nation would not be going to pressurise New Delhi for the supply of vaccines, as it is in greater need.

Despite not having diplomatic relation with Bhutan, the US helps Bhutan in the fight against coronavirus

Meanwhile, at least 5,00,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States had arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan earlier this month. Despite not having any diplomatic relations with Bhutan, it has donated essential health equipment to Bhutan, including 110 oxygen cylinders, more than 17,000 N95 masks, medical machinery and vehicles, and 15 state-of-the-art ventilators which are in use at hospitals throughout the country. It has also provided more than $1 million to strengthen the country's healthcare system, contribute technical assistance, and increase laboratory testing capacity.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: PTI )