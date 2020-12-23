Bhutan PM Announces 7-day Nationwide Lockdown Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Bhutan, on December 23, entered the first day of its recently imposed seven-day lockdown. In a statement, the Bhutanese PM stated that the lockdown was imposed across the nation in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19. The Himalayan nation has reported 479 cases of coronavirus and is yet to record any fatality, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the national COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission," the statement read.

New regulations

Under the new rules, all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments would remain closed. Exceptions would be given to designated shops within the zones and essential services. In the case of individuals, only those with the card within the zones and delivery of essentials would be allowed.

While cases are surging, the country is hopeful about securing vaccine produced in India. Recently, Bhutan's ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel stated that India's vaccines will be the 'easiest to administer and transport' as the country is 'known to produce in bulk quantities'.

Hailing India, the Bhutan Ambassador said, "Vaccines in India are the ones which will be easiest to administer and transport. Most countries will benefit from it. India is known to produce in bulk quantities, once approved it can be rolled out quickly."

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India. Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the Coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma, the official said.

Image: AP