'Amazing Country': Netizens Cheer As Bhutan PM Asks For 'magnificent Gift' On King's B'day

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the ruling Monarch of Bhutan turned 40 today. Amid the nationwide celebration, it is the country’s Prime Minster’s idea of a novel birthday gift that has won everybody’s heart. According to reports, Bhutan’s PM Dr Lotay Tshering has asked all the citizens to adopt a stray dog and plant a tree on the occasion. The move was revied with great enthusiasm and applause by netizens who lauded the move and demand it to be adopted by other nations as well.

The unique birthday gift

According to a tweet by Bhutanese mental health advocate Namgay Zam, the Prime Minister asked citizens to "adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today". In the tweet, she added that the measure would help the country deal with its booming stray dog population in a humane manner.

Our @PMBhutan has just asked every Bhutanese family to adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today in order to deal with our stray dog population problem in a humane manner. And to plant a tree.



My fiance and I have adopted 3 strays already. :) — Namgay Zam 🎈 (@namgayzam) February 21, 2020

Read what people had to say:

The world has so much to learn from Bhutan ! — Vidya (@vee2602) February 21, 2020

Additionally I'm also adopting a feral cat. — Sonam Tshering (@sonam_t) February 21, 2020

I am currently in Thimphu and enjoying every bit of it — Camera'd Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) February 21, 2020

Visited Bhutan a few years ago. Amazing people, amazing country. — Sharif (@TheBiggestKc) February 21, 2020

And the world will be *such* a beautiful place, if only we could care for every creature the way we did for our families...

Thank you, Bhutan, for showing the way! ♥️ https://t.co/ch0V0jZ08W — Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) February 21, 2020

May your King live long and Bhutan grow in happiness .

This is the a magnificent gift worthy of offering to a King . — Random Guy S Ravichandran (@iid_sp) February 21, 2020

