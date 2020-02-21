The Debate
'Amazing Country': Netizens Cheer As Bhutan PM Asks For 'magnificent Gift' On King's B'day

Rest of the World News

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Monarch of Bhutan turned 40 today. Amid the nationwide celebration, it is the country’s prime minster’s idea that won hearts

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhutan PM asks people to adopt dogs, plant trees on King's birthday

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the ruling Monarch of Bhutan turned 40 today. Amid the nationwide celebration, it is the country’s Prime Minster’s idea of a novel birthday gift that has won everybody’s heart. According to reports, Bhutan’s PM Dr Lotay Tshering has asked all the citizens to adopt a stray dog and plant a tree on the occasion. The move was revied with great enthusiasm and applause by netizens who lauded the move and demand it to be adopted by other nations as well.

The unique birthday gift

According to a tweet by Bhutanese mental health advocate Namgay Zam, the Prime Minister asked citizens to "adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today". In the tweet, she added that the measure would help the country deal with its booming stray dog population in a humane manner.

Read what people had to say:

