Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering Mourns Country's 4th COVID Death; 'Felt Like A Bullet-hit'

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said this week's death of a coronavirus patient, the country's fourth due to COVID, was "a bitter reminder that we need to do more." Prime Minister Tshering said that Thimphu remains committed to eradicating the disease and that the country cannot afford to lose people to something that is preventable.

"It felt like a bullet-hit to learn that one more precious life died with Covid-19," PM Tshering, who is also a physician wrote on Facebook on January 29.

"I grieved with the nation and continue to offer my prayers for our dear friend," the Bhutanese Prime Minister, who reportedly still performs surgery on weekends to "de-stress" from the stresses of his office, added.

COVID-19 deaths are lower in the landlocked Himalayan nation of about 800,000 people situated between China and India than virtually everywhere else on the globe. Only a small number of remote Pacific islands and countries that do not publish coronavirus data, such as North Korea and Turkmenistan, have lower official tolls.

Nearly 130,000 children under the age of 12 are unvaccinated, according to PM Tshering, who said that over 56,000 people over the age of 65 are in the vulnerable group. He went on to say that over 90,000 persons have co-morbidities and urged individuals who have not yet received the vaccine to do so immediately. He also shed light on the country's booster dose programme. "We are also ensuring booster doses for everyone. While we have covered the target groups, it will be made available to all soon after the lockdown," he said.

Bhutan, like most other countries, has seen an increase in infections associated with the highly contagious Omicron variant. The COVID death occurred on a day health officials reported 205 new coronavirus cases, a national high since the pandemic began. Since the coronavirus' outbreak two years ago, Bhutan has seen fewer than 5,000 cases in total, and the country had already vaccinated nearly all of its adult population by the middle of 2021. On the other hand, India, a close neighbour and major trading partner, reported 41 million confirmed cases on Sunday.

