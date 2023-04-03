Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Begins His Three-day Visit To India

Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is on a three-day visit to India. He is invited by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. He will be holding talks with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials of the government of India.

India's Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar welcomed the Bhutanese King at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the King in the capital. He said, "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership."

India's Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar later in the evening tweeted how India is appreciative of 'His Majesty's vision for Bhutan’s future and for strengthening the unique partnership with India.'

"Longstanding and deep-rooted friendship,": Bhutan Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan in a press release said, "The visit is a testament to the longstanding and deep-rooted friendship between Bhutan and India, and will further strengthen the close ties between the two countries." It added, "His Majesty will be accompanied by the Foreign & External Trade Minister, Dasho Dr Tandi Dorji and senior government officials."

This high-delegation visit comes in the backdrop of Bhutan's Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering’s comment on positioning China on equilibrium with India and stating it has equal say in working out the border dispute in Doklam. The PM during his recent trip to Europe, in an interview with ‘La Libre’, had said, “Doklam is a junction point between India, China and Bhutan. It is not up to Bhutan alone to solve the problem… As soon as the other two parties are ready, we can discuss.”

The Bhutanese King visited India in September last year where he met PM Narendra Modi. India's PM took to Twitter and said, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."