Bhutanese Lt Gen Tshering Lays Wreath At National War Memorial; Receives Guard Of Honor

The Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lt General Batoo Tshering received a Guard of Honour at South Block, Delhi on Tuesday. Lt General Batoo Tshering is in India for a visit after an invite by the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande

Lt Gen Batoo’s visit is scheduled to last for six days, during which he is set to meet the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Vice Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of Military Operations. Moreover, he will also call on the Defense Secretary of India.

As part of his visit, Lt Gen Batoo attended and reviewed the passing out parade (POP) of officers at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The POP saw 151 gentlemen cadets, 35 women cadets, and 36 cadets from friendly foreign countries getting commissioned as officers. Furthermore, Lt Gen Batoo Tshering also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial prior to getting the guard of honour.

Bhutan’s role as a buffer zone between India-China

Bhutan is significant to India as it acts as a buffer state between India and China. The nation of Bhutan acts as a defence against China by protecting India’s Chicken Neck Corridor (Aka- Siliguri Corridor) from any possible Chinese aggression.

The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land of approximately 22 Kilometers and is situated in the Indian state of West Bengal. The corridor connects India's northeastern states to the rest of the nation, with Nepal and Bangladesh lying on either side of the corridor.

The strategic significance of Bhutan for India was re-established following the Doklam stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Bhutan and India share healthy bilateral relations, the framework of which was created by the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two nations. The treaty called for peace between the two nations and advocated non-interference in each other's internal affairs. The visit by Lt Gen Batoo Tshering is expected to enhance and strengthen the ties between the two nations and further solidify that defence cooperation.

The Treaty of Friendship was revised in 2007, and Bhutan agreed to let India guide its foreign policy. Both India and Bhutan would consult each other closely on foreign affairs and defence issues. The diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were officially established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu.