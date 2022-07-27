Biden Administration Officials Convincing Nancy Pelosi Of Risks Over Taiwan Trip: Report

As tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, US national security officials are silently convincing the American diplomat of the risks linked to her trip. While Pelosi's visit is being considered at a sensitive time between China and Taiwan, CNN cited sources familiar with the plans saying that the US House Speaker is planning to arrive in the self-governing island ‘in coming weeks’ during her broader trip to Asia.

As per the report, Pelosi has also invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her. Remarkably, if she goes to Taiwan, it would be the first sitting US House Speaker to visit in a quarter century. But, the potential trip has triggered tensions within US President Joe Biden’s administration especially as China has ramped up its assertive rhetoric when it comes to claiming authority over the self-ruled democratic islands.

Moreover, China has sent warplanes into Taiwan’s self-declared air defence identification zone multiple times, which according to the US, could be precursors to even more severe steps by Beijing in the following months. According to the US media outlet, Biden administration officials have shared their concerns about Pelosi’s security during the trip and China’s response to the same.

Experts: China's response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit unlikely to become an armed conflict

Experts have suggested that even though Beijing’s response to the visit will be “unprecedented”, it is unlikely to develop into a military conflict. Washington was reportedly concerned after last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned the US of “resolute and forceful measures” if Pelosi’s trip takes place.

Ever since China’s warning on Tuesday, remarks made by US officials have indicated a sense of caution. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden told the reporters that the military thinks Pelosi’s trip to Taipei is “not a good idea right now”. On the following day, the US House Speaker refused to discuss her travel plans with the media but reiterated the need to showcase strong support for Taiwan.

"I think what the President was saying is that maybe the military was afraid of my plane getting shot down or something like that. I don't know exactly," Pelosi said.

While Beijing has not mentioned what “forceful measures” it would take against Washington, Chinese experts have said that the mainland’s reaction could involve a military component. CNN quoted an international relations professor at China's Renmin University, Shi Yinhong as saying, “China will respond with unprecedented countermeasures -- the strongest it has ever taken since the Taiwan Strait crises” of the 1950s after the founding of Communist China.

"If Pelosi goes ahead with her visit, the United States will certainly prepare to respond militarily to a possible Chinese military response," said Shi. "The situation between China and the US will be very tense."

Image: AP