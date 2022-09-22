Biden & Erdogan Face Wrath For 'failing' To Properly Address China's Rights Abuses At UNGA

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, which is based in Washington, has come down heavily on US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "for failing" to appropriately address the problems faced by the minority communities in China's Xinjiang region. It claimed that both leaders did not care to address the persistent issue at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The remarks came after Biden addressed the UNGA on Wednesday, outlining numerous pressing global challenges.

"Today, in 2022, fundamental freedoms are at risk in every part of our world, from the violations in Xinjiang detailed in recent reports by the Office of the UN High Commissioner," Biden stated while highlighting the issue of human rights. According to Salih Hudayar, Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, Biden's speech at the UNGA was "below par." Hudayar further stated that the US President did not make enough efforts to categorically expose and denounce China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs, Kyrgyz, Kazakhs, and other Turkic people in the Xinjiang region.

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile urges US to take strong action against China

"We urge the US Government to take stronger actions to end China's ongoing genocide by bringing East Turkistan to the agenda of the UN Security Council and tabling a resolution at the UN General Assembly," Hudayar stated. He further contended that Biden did mention about the violations in Xinjiang but he failed to specifically condemn China's genocide in East Turkistan.

Earlier in January 2021, the atrocities committed by China against the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples were officially recognised as genocide by the former President Trump-led administration. The classification was maintained under the Biden administration, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated Washington's position on China's activities in East Turkistan.

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile condemns Erdogan's speech at UNGA

During his speech on September 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also briefly highlighted the Uyghur issue. "We are sensitive to the protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Muslim Uyghur Turks, without harming China's territorial integrity, understanding of one China and sovereignty rights," he stated. However, his speech was strongly condemned by the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile.

"We strongly denounce Turkish President Erdogan's damaging statement at the UN General Assembly. East Turkistan is an occupied country; restoring East Turkistan's rightful independence is the only way to ensure the existence, fundamental rights, and freedoms of Uyghurs and other Turkic people," stated Vice President Abdulahat Nur of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP