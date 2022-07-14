Biden Avers US Ready To Use Force As 'last Resort' To Prevent Iran From Acquiring Nukes

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday admitted that he is prepared to use military force against Iran as a "last resort" to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Speaking at an interview with Israeli broadcaster N12 on the opening day of his maiden trip to the Middle East as president, Biden said he would curb every step Tehran takes towards accomplishing its dream of acquiring nuclear weapons. When asked about the extent of measures, including using armed forces, he would take to succeed in preventing Iran, Biden responded:

"If it is the last resort, then yes. The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is the Iran with nuclear weapons," US President Joe Biden said, as quoted by Israel's Channel 12.

On being asked if he has killed the hopes for a nuclear deal with Tehran, given that the Islamic Republic is making rapid gains in its ambitions of becoming a nuclear empowered country, Biden said he is still very committed to reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon," Biden told the broadcaster. The US President also slammed his predecessor Donald Trump's move to walk out of the negotiations, claiming that the move has paved the way for the liberty Iran is currently enjoying. He added that because of Trump's back out in 2018, Tehran is "closer to a nuclear weapon now than they were before."

Iran nuke deal

For the unversed, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been a topic of conversation for global leaders, especially the US, for years now. Tehran has been accused of breaching the historic JCPOA agreement struck between P5+1 countries - the US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany- to stall Iran's escalating uranium enrichment. The deal sought Iran to reduce its stockpile by 98% in return for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the US. But thanks to US withdrawal Iran's uranium stock has now reached 60%, which is defined as "standing on the brink" of acquiring nuclear weapons-grade quality, according to Foreign Affairs. As the threats of Iran becoming a nuclear power knock on the door, both- the West and Tehran- have remained tight on their concession demands. As of now, the West is mulling on "closing the window" on the deal after the last talks were held in late June in Qatar.

No change in status for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps: Biden

When asked if Washington was willing to change the designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the 'terrorist' blacklist in order to bring the regime to terms with the nukes deal, Biden vividly displayed his reluctance. He told the interviewer that is determined to keep the IRGC on the State Department's list of foreign terrorists, even if it hinders rebooting the JCPOA agreement. Earlier in May, Biden reaffirmed that he was firm on his decision to keep the Revolutionary Guard Corps and unwilling to cede to Iran's demands of removing its name from the FTO list.

[US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday (July 13, 2022). IMAGE: AP]

Biden's remarks came as he initiated his first Middle East arriving in Israel as the US President. His arrival to Iran's staunch rival country came amid a wobbly political situation in Tel Aviv. The trip is set against the backdrop of Washington's efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions as well as reiterate support for a peaceful 'two-state' solution to the ever-increasing Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden is supposed to end his Middle East tour in the UAE where he will push for Saudi oil production as an alternative to Russian supplies.

Biden describes US-Israel relations as 'deeper than bone'

Biden on Wednesday opened his speech in Tel Aviv by describing the relations Between US and Israel as "deeper than bone." He also expressed willingness to rekindle the negotiations for Palestine's independence, stressing Washington's call for a "two-state solution." Nevertheless, according to local media reports, Biden, dressed in his usual black suit and aviator sunglasses, threw caution to the wind by shaking hands with former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as well as throwing an arm around Lapid.

(Image: AP)