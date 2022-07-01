Biden Congratulates New Israeli PM Yair Lapid, Thanks Naftali Bennett For His 'friendship'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated Yair Lapid as he took over as Israel’s 14th Prime Minister. In a tweet that was penned minutes after Lapid took over the premiership, Biden reckoned that he was looking forward to seeing both Lapid and alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett later this month. POTUS’ much anticipated middle east trip is scheduled between July 13 and 16 and will see him visiting Israel, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank where he will partake in a meeting of regional leaders.

Congratulations to @YairLapid, Israel’s new Prime Minister, and thank you to Alternate Prime Minister @NaftaliBennett for your friendship over the past year. I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable U.S.-Israel partnership. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2022

In his tweet, Biden also thanked his ally and alternate PM of Israel Naftali Bennet for his “friendship over the past year”. Earlier on Wednesday, the Yamina leader had announced his retirement from politics and stated that he will not be running for the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 1. Bennett was quick to respond to Biden and said that Israel was “looking forward to seeing you soon, here in our eternal capital Jerusalem”. “You’re a true friend of the State of Israel,” he asserted.

Thank you, Joe.



We’re looking forward to seeing you soon, here in our eternal capital Jerusalem.



You’re a true friend of the State of Israel. https://t.co/PqHZlc9fEn — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 30, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Biden will also meet Israel’s opposition leader and longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the country, the Times of Israel reported. The Biden administration wants to avoid the perception that it is meddling in Israel’s election, and there is precedent for presidents to meet both the Prime Minister and opposition leader during an election campaign. He will meet Lapid at the Ben Gurion Airport and thereafter hold several meetings with the interim PM.

Political developments in Israel

Israeli parliament on Thursday voted to disband itself, paving way for the country to hold its fifth elections in less than four years. According to AP, 92 Knesset members voted in favour, while none opposed the motion which was initiated last week. Meanwhile, after days of bickering and arguments, the MPs finally agreed to hold fresh polls on November 1.

Yair Lapid, a member of the Yesh Atid party was announced to become the country’s caretaker prime minister. On an intervening night between Thursday and Friday, the former journalist became the 14th person to hold that office, taking over from Naftali Bennett, Israel’s shortest-serving prime minister. Israel was thrown into a gruelling political crisis last week after the ruling coalition announced its dissolution. A day earlier, the Knesset gathered to vote on the same but the process ran out of steam.

